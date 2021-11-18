Police ID Shipman man killed in Monday crash

Virginia State Police on Thursday released the name of a person who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Nelson County.
State police responded at 7:56 a.m. to the crash where a Toyota Avalon and a Ford F-450 collided on Craigtown Road near Dowdy Lane.
The driver of the Toyota, Boddie R. Williams, 33, of Shipman, died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, Adelson O. Arriaza Morales, 25, of Chesterfield, West Virginia, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The Ford was in the process of turning left onto Dowdy Lane when it was struck in the front driver's side by the Toyota, according to police. The Toyota had just crested the hill prior to striking the Ford.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.
— Justin Faulconer
