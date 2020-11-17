Police ID two pedestrians killed in separate incidents

Police on Tuesday released the identities of two pedestrians fatally struck in separate incidents over the past few days.

On Saturday, Trinity Aikia Robinson, 23, of Lynchburg was crossing the 1200 block of 12th Street in Lynchburg when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the scene at 7:59 p.m. Robinson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release Tuesday she died.

In connection with that crash, 47-year-old Quintial Spinner, of Lynchburg was charged with DUI and driving while suspended.

The police department asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

On Monday, Jennifer E. Marsh, 26, of Altavista was walking in the left lane of southbound U.S. 29, just south of the U.S. 460 off-ramp in Campbell County, when she was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria, Virginia State Police said. She died at the scene.

Police responded to the incident at 1:17 a.m.

The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid hitting Marsh and will not be charged, state police said.

