Police ID woman killed in Lynchburg crash

Police lights

Police have released the name of a woman who died after a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and Early Street.

Paris Valentina Carta, 28, of Lynchburg was the driver of a car that struck a utility truck at high speed, the Lynchburg Police Department said. She died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger of the car was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer A. Lucy at (434) 455-6048.

