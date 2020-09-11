Police identify body found in July

On Friday the Lynchburg Police Department publicly identified the body found off Bedford Avenue in July as that of Kenneth Richeson, 65, of Lynchburg. Police previously said the body was discovered near the railroad tracks and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and “further investigation.” The case remains under investigation according to the news release issued Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.