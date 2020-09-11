 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify body found in July

Police identify body found in July

Only $5 for 5 months
Emergency light stock image

On Friday the Lynchburg Police Department publicly identified the body found off Bedford Avenue in July as that of Kenneth Richeson, 65, of Lynchburg. Police previously said the body was discovered near the railroad tracks and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and “further investigation.” The case remains under investigation according to the news release issued Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virginia law enforcement speak out on police reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert