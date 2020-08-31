Police identify Lynchburg woman killed in pedestrian crash

Police on Monday identified the pedestrian who died Saturday night on Timberlake Road.
Kristi S. Cheatham, 28, stepped onto Timberlake Road just east of Sunny Bank Drive at around 10 p.m. and a driver in a 2007 Honda Accord struck her, according to a Monday news release from the Virginia State Police.
The driver was not injured in the crash and wasn't charged with a crime, VSP said.
Cheatham was taken from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital but later died there from her injuries.
VSP said the crash is still under investigation.
