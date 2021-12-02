Police identify remains found in Amherst

Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
The cause of death remains under investigation, according to a statement from VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Poe's death.
On the afternoon of Oct. 6, a survey crew found Poe's remains in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine approximately 40 yards from the nearest building.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination.
