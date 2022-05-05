Police investigate after finding body of man not seen in weeks

Lynchburg police are investigating after a man who had not been seen in several weeks was found dead Friday morning inside a city home.

Officers discovered a body "in an advanced stage of decomposition" at 9:24 a.m. Friday at a house in the 600 block of Harrison Street after they were called to check on the man's welfare, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The man was identified as Roy Mitchell Hicks III, 58, of Lynchburg.

An autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner's office in Roanoke. Virginia State Police responded to the scene to help collect forensic evidence.

The news release states there is no perceived threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.