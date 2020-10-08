Police investigating death of Gladys woman struck by vehicle last month

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck a month ago in Pittsylvania County.
Valaurie Michelle Goodman, 26, of Gladys was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 5 on U.S. 29, just north of Galveston Road, as she was crossing the road, Virginia State Police said Thursday in a news release.
No charges are pending against the Silverado's driver, Jaden T. Gilbert, 19, of Altavista.
State police were notified Wednesday that Goodman died Sept. 7 from her injuries. Gilbert was not injured.
—From staff reports
