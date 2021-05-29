 Skip to main content
Police investigating death of woman on U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County
Police investigating death of woman on U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County

A woman was struck Saturday morning on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County and died, state police said.

Virginia State Police responded at 5:55 a.m. to the Galts Mill Road overpass to investigate.

Her remains will be taken to the medical examiner's office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Police ask anyone who saw a woman on the bypass or walking on Galts Mill Road prior to 6 a.m. Saturday, or has any information to share, to contact state police at (434) 352-7128 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

