Police investigating fatal Lynchburg crash

Lynchburg police said Friday they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash from last month.
Lekira Ny'Asia Watson, 23, of Lynchburg succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, which happened in the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue. Officers responded there at 3:09 a.m. Oct. 23.
Two other people in the car were taken to the hospital as well.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047. Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.