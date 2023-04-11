The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek on Monday night that left one juvenile being hospitalized, according to a news release from the department.

At 11:56 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the 7000 block of Timberlake Road after receiving a report that a juvenile had been shot inside an apartment, LPD said.

When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Officers rendered aid to the victim right away and he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by medics for treatment of serious injuries.

LPD said the juvenile is in stable condition.

At the scene, LPD said officers witnessed a shirtless juvenile male, 17, with blood on himself attempting to hide a firearm behind a dumpster. Field officers detained the juvenile and he was arrested.

The juvenile was charged with one count each of malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, underage possession of a firearm and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. S. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Bryson Gordon