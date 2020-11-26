Police: Lynchburg man dies after being struck by vehicle

A Lynchburg man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday, police said.

Paul Royer, 90, was found after officers responded at 3:01 p.m. to Linkhorne Drive at Circle Road for a report of a person who was injured in the roadway, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found Royer had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

