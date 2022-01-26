 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police: Lynchburg man dies after two-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.

Connor B. McKinney, 27, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Golf south on U.S. 29, just north of Virginia 747 in Campbell County, when the car traveled into a median cut-through and into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by an oncoming 1999 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the Volkswagen, police said. 

McKinney died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured. Both wore seatbelts, police said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers suggest our planet's plate tectonics could be caused by the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert