Police: Lynchburg man dies after two-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.
Connor B. McKinney, 27, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Golf south on U.S. 29, just north of Virginia 747 in Campbell County, when the car traveled into a median cut-through and into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by an oncoming 1999 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the Volkswagen, police said.
McKinney died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured. Both wore seatbelts, police said.