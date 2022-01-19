 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Madison Heights man dies in single-vehicle crash in Amherst County

A Madison Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County early Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. 

At 2:27 a.m., police responded to the wreck in the 500 block of Colony Road in Madison Heights involving a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was traveling north on Colony Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, traveled down an embankment and came to rest in a creek, state police said in a statement Wednesday. 

The driver, Daniel W. Walker Jr., 21, of Madison Heights, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Justin Faulconer

