Police: Man dies after fall from Riverside Park train trestle
breaking

Police: Man dies after fall from Riverside Park train trestle

Riverside Park Train Trestle

The view of the railroad trestle from Riverside Park, on the Lynchburg side of the James River, is shown in this August 2016 file photo.

 The News & Advance file

A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.

A woman who was also on the trestle was checked by medics at the scene and released, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

After police responded to the park for a report that a man had fallen, officers and Lynchburg firefighters attempted life-saving measures on him but were unsuccessful.

Police said they would release the man's identity after notifying next of kin.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Before Sunday's incident, authorities had said at least 13 people have died since 1969 on the trestle that spans the James River from Riverside Park on the Lynchburg side to Madison Heights on the Amherst County side.

Signs on a barbed-wire fence warn people of the risk of trespassing charges or death.

A 35-year-old Lynchburg man was killed there in September 2015 when a train struck him.

In November 2014, a Liberty University student was struck and killed by a train; four students accompanying him were sentenced to community service on trespassing charges.

In October 2012, Amherst County authorities said a man was struck and killed there.

In November 2011, five LU students were stargazing on the trestle when one student was struck by a train and another was critically injured after falling to the riverbank below; she recovered. The three other students suffered minor injuries.

