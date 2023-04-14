A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving another vehicle on U.S. 460 East near Candlers Mountain Road on Thursday night, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

At 10:13 p.m. Thursday night, LPD officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel responded to U.S. 460 East near Candlers Mountain Road for a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, the department said.

According to the release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a Chrysler Sebring and a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a large debris field. The driver of the motorcycle was suffering from serious injuries and was airlifted by Centra One to Roanoke.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 460 were shut down for an hour and 45 minutes, LPD said.

The driver of the Sebring, Joseph Blankenship, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the department said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation by the department's traffic safety unit, and that additional charges are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact LPD Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.