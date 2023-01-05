Police name two dead after SUV swept away by river in Nelson County, two still missing

Virginia State Police on Thursday released the names of two of the three people found dead after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current.

The body of Christopher Doss, 17, of Arrington, and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy were located on the riverbank. Virginia State Police still are waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to confirm the identity of the 11-year-old.

Authorities recovered the body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, inside the vehicle once it was retrieved from the river.

At 11:41 a.m. Dec. 27, VSP were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler. Local and state search and recovery teams responded to the scene to assist with recovering the vehicle.

It appears a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane but was swept away by the strong current, police said in a news release. The crossing is on private property. Police are still working to determine when the vehicle was washed into the river.

State police were told there were two additional individuals inside the vehicle — an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy. VSP Search and Recovery Team divers returned to the river Jan. 3 to continue search efforts but have not found the two still believed missing.

Its divers are continually assessing the water levels to determine when to conduct another search of the river, VSP said Thursday.

None of the individuals were related, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Doss was an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said in a statement Thursday.

School officials also believe two additional students, one at Amherst County High School and one at Amherst County Middle School, were involved, though their names have not been released.

"The loss of Christopher during the holiday break has deeply affected us all. His life at school and in our community will be sorely missed," Wells said in the release.

Additional counselors will be available at the middle school and high school to support students and staff.

"We would like to thank you for your prayers and support for everyone involved in this tragic incident. We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and ask that you continue to support them during their time of loss," Wells said.