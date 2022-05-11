 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: No foul play in death of Lynchburg man found in home

Lynchburg police said Wednesday there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who had not been seen in several weeks before being found dead May 5 inside a city home.

Officers discovered a body "in an advanced stage of decomposition" that morning at a house in the 600 block of Harrison Street after they were called to check on the man's welfare, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The man was identified as Roy Mitchell Hicks III, 58, of Lynchburg.

The cause of death is pending studies by the medical examiner's office, which could take 10 to 12 weeks. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports

