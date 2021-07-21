 Skip to main content
Police offer reward for information in 2011 homicide
A reward is offered for information that can help solve a decade old homicide, according to the Lynchburg Police Department

A $10,000 reward is being issued for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the 2011 homicide at Maple and Poplar streets in Lynchburg, a police department news release states. 

Just after 10 p.m. Aug. 1, 2011, Lynchburg police responded to the intersection for a report of a malicious wounding, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Jeffrey Rhoden, 41, of Lynchburg was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting has been reopened, and detectives are asking for the community's help in solving this decade old homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

