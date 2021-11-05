Police: One dead after Bedford County crash

A single-vehicle crash early Thursday in Bedford County left one person dead, police said.
Sehven A. Solo, 51, was a passenger in a 1999 Mercedes E320 traveling east on U.S. 460 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, went into the median and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
Solo, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, police said.
The driver, Shawanda Hershell Hill, 45, of Richmond, was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt.
The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. Thursday near Virginia 825.
State police said the crash remains under investigation.
