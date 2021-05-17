 Skip to main content
Police: One dead after crash on Carter Glass bridge
Police: One dead after crash on Carter Glass bridge

A man died Monday after a crash that police said began when a recliner fell off a pickup truck on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.

The furniture fell from the truck bed and into the southbound lane of the bridge, which is a portion of U.S. 29 Business that spans the James River between Lynchburg and Amherst County. A sedan and tractor-trailer were traveling behind the pickup; the sedan braked suddenly but couldn't avoid the recliner. The tractor-trailer couldn't stop in time and hit the sedan, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email.

Police responded to the crash at 2:20 p.m.

The sedan's driver — identified only as an adult male as police work to notify his next of kin — died at the scene. He wore a seatbelt and was the vehicle's only occupant. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, and the pickup truck was undamaged, Geller said.

Charges are pending.

