Police: One dead after Lynchburg crash

One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
Autumn Kidd, 19, of Campbell County, was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the crash in the 3900 block of Old Forest Road, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
Police responded to the scene at 8:39 p.m. Thursday. Members of the Lynchburg Fire Department extracted two men and a woman from one vehicle and a man from the other vehicle and took them to Lynchburg General Hospital.
Police said that as of Sunday night, Kidd had died, while two of the others involved were in stable condition and one was in critical condition.
Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.