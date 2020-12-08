Police: One dead after Lynchburg shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting in Lynchburg on Monday left one person dead.

Wendell Scott Morris, 29, of Lynchburg was found with a single gunshot wound when police responded at 4:06 p.m. to the James Crossing Apartments on Greenfield Drive.

Morris died at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.