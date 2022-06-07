Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Bedford County

A 72-year-old man was fatally struck early Tuesday by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 460, police said.

The man was walking west on 460 near Candle Lane shortly before 3:50 a.m. when he was hit by the truck, Virginia State Police said.

Shortly before the incident, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from a passer-by saying a man was walking in the roadway, but the man was hit before any authorities could respond, state police said.

State police did not release the man's name as they are working to notify his next of kin.