 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Bedford County

A 72-year-old man was fatally struck early Tuesday by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 460, police said.

The man was walking west on 460 near Candle Lane shortly before 3:50 a.m. when he was hit by the truck, Virginia State Police said.

Shortly before the incident, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from a passer-by saying a man was walking in the roadway, but the man was hit before any authorities could respond, state police said.

State police did not release the man's name as they are working to notify his next of kin.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Land sinking along mid-Atlantic will increase impact of sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert