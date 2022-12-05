Police release details on two pedestrian deaths in Campbell County

Two men died in Campbell County on Friday after they were hit by vehicles while walking on the road.

According to the Virginia State Police, the first death happened at 1:37 a.m. on U.S. 501, about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road.

When a 2018 International tractor-trailer headed south on U.S. 501 crested a hill, the driver encountered a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver couldn't avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.

The pedestrian, Ryan H. Vassar, 34, of Gladys, died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Later that day, at 5:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a second crash involving a pedestrian, this time on Village Highway just west of Rails End Lane.

The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on Village Highway encountered a pedestrian crossing the road. The Chevrolet struck the pedestrian, who police said was crossing outside of a crosswalk and not wearing reflective clothing.

Leonard R. Morton, 67, of Rustburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he died. The driver, John T. Wright, III, 45, of Gladys, was not injured.

Both crashes remain under investigation.