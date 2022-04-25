 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release info on crash that killed Forest teen

Virginia State Police on Monday released details about a Wednesday car crash that killed a Forest teenager.

In a news release, police said Bella G. Elder, 16, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima west on U.S. 460 in Prince Edward County when the car ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Elder was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She died at the scene.

The crash happened nearly a quarter-mile west of Sulphur Spring Road. State police responded to the crash at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an obituary published Sunday, Elder was a junior at Liberty Christian Academy and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

