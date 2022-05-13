Police release info on deadly Nelson County crash

Police on Friday released information on a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Nelson County that preceded a Roseland man's death.

Thomas H. Fitzgerald, III, 52, died in route to the hospital following the crash that happened on Lowesville Road, close to a quarter-mile east of Whitehead Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the scene at 10:49 p.m.

A 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by Hunter H. Campbell, 27, of Lowesville, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2002 Volkswagen Passat driven by Fitzgerald, police said. The impact caused the Volkswagen to run off the right side of the road into a ditch. The Toyota overturned and came to rest in the ditch.

Fitzgerald was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Campbell was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

"Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Charges are pending," a state police spokesperson said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.