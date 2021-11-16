Police report 3 traffic fatalities in 3 days in Nelson County

Virginia State Police reported three traffic fatalities in three days in Nelson County.
Emmagene M. Olah, 80, of Shipman, died Saturday after a crash that began when a tree fell onto her vehicle, police said.
She was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry east on Virginia 56, about a half mile east of Eagle Mountain Road, when the tree hit the car. The car then ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Police responded to the scene at 11:42 a.m. Saturday.
Olah, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.
On Monday, state police responded at 7:56 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash where a Toyota Avalon and a Ford F-450 collided on Craigtown Road near Dowdy Lane.
Police said there is one confirmed fatality but have not yet released the identity of the deceased.
Later that day, at 3:41 p.m., state police responded to a pedestrian crash in Lovingston. A vehicle traveling in the 800 block of Front Street hit a man, who died at the scene.
Police have not released the man's name. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
All three incidents remain under investigation.