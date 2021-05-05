Police search for drivers in two Lynchburg crashes

Lynchburg police are searching for two drivers who fled the scenes of crashes overnight Wednesday, one of which seriously injured a passenger and the other left a neighborhood without power.

The first crash took place on the U.S. 29 North expressway near the Candlers Mountain Road off ramp at about 12:45 a.m. when a car overturned, a Lynchburg Police Department news release states. The driver left the scene on foot; the passenger was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

The second crash happened at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300-block of Pawnee Drive.

Police were called to the scene for a car that had crashed into a utility pole, according to a news release. The driver fled the scene; the passenger was treated for injuries at the scene and released.

The crash disrupted power to the community.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the U.S. 29 crash or the driver is asked to call the Officer A. Farrar at (434) 455-6047. Anyone with information about the Pawnee Drive crash is asked to call Officer Gauthier at (434) 941-0676.

