Police search for three suspects in Brook Street shooting
Police are searching for three men after an overnight shooting on Brook Street.

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers were called to the 800 block of Brook Street at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a malicious wounding and shots fired. Officers located a 16-year-old man with a grazing gunshot wound. 

Multiple homes and vehicles were hit in an exchange of gunfire, the release states. Witnesses described three men firing weapons before getting into a black sedan. 

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of the incident on security or doorbell cameras to call the department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

