Police seek tips in series of shootings along King Street and Carroll Avenue

Cars and houses were damaged along King Street and Carroll Avenue in four shooting incidents during the past two weeks, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

Officers first were called to the 2200 block of King Street at 12:37 a.m. on April 20 for reports of shots fired. There, officers found two vehicles and a house had been stuck by bullets and additional shell casings were found in the road at King and Terminal streets, the release states.

About two weeks later, at 12:48 a.m. on May 2, officers again responded to the 2200 block of King Street, where they found one vehicle and two residences had been hit by gunfire, according to the news release. Additional gun shell casings were found at King and Terminal streets.

Three days later, at 12:44 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to 2200 block of Carroll Avenue for reports of shots fired. There, officers found a house had been hit by gunfire, according to the news release.

Later that same night, at about 3:03 a.m., officers were called back out to the 2200 block of Carroll Avenue, where they found two houses hit by gunfire, and found additional shell casings at the scene, the release states.

No injuries were reported in any of the shooting incidents. The investigation remains ongoing.