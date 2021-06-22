Police seek two men in theft of propane tanks from Lynchburg store

Lynchburg police are looking for two suspects in a larceny from the T Mart on Park Avenue.

According to police department news release, officers were called to the store at 1:19 p.m. June 12 for a report of a larceny. The T Mart's owner told police two men came into the story and told the clerk they were with the propane company and needed to change the tank outside.

The men then loaded multiple tanks onto a mid-1990s to early 2000s gray or silver Dodge crew cab truck with a damaged passenger door, pulling a black single-axle trailer, and drove away.

The two men are described as a white man in his 50s, about 6-foot-2, weighing about 180 pounds; and a black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Begley at (434) 363-6139 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports