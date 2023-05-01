Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of the Timberlake Road Subway on Sunday, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The robbery took place just before 11 p.m. at the restaurant at 7803 Timberlake Road, according to the release. The 911 caller told police a man pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash from the register. The suspect ran from the store in the direction of Timberlake Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

Reviewing surveillance videos gave police a suspect description: A dark-skinned black male wearing a black balaclava, black scarf, a big black or dark blue heavy jacket, black gloves and dark-colored pants, the news release said. The suspect was about 5’9” to 5’11” with a medium build.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Staff reports