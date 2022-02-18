Police: Vehicle hits pedestrian in Lynchburg

A pedestrian is in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital after he or she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 6:32 p.m. in the area of Campbell and Florida avenues, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

The vehicle was traveling north into the city when the person was struck. Police did not identify the pedestrian in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact Officer A. Lucy of LPD's Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.