Pollinator-friendly garden on Lynchburg's Historic Garden Day tour

Sarah Hellewell describes her lawn as having “50-mile-per-hour grass” — drive past it that fast and it looks like one of those perfect yards.
Hellewell isn’t interested in having a weed-free lawn, where every blade of grass is the same height.
Her yard is certified by the Blue Ridge Conservation Group as a pollinator-friendly garden. All of those trappings — the weed killers and pesticides — of the picture-perfect lawn are deadly to the bees and other pollinators needed to help these beautiful gardens bloom, she said.
“I think we just have to all learn to embrace the beauty and imperfection,” she said. “I look forward to some surprises every year when spring comes of what will or won’t come up in my garden.”
Drs. Timothy and Sarah Hellewell’s gardens at 1116 Running Cedar Way will be open for tours for the annual Historic Garden Day tour. Hellewell said her pollinator-friendly gardening practices are part of the reason her home was included on the tour.
“The nice thing is it’s easier because you don’t have to do quite as much,” Hellewell said. “You can be a little more lax with the weeds and you don’t have to be out there every spring mulching, and let a bit more of your lawn become a naturalized area.”
Hellewell made the decision to create a pollinator-friendly yard years ago, inspired to cut pesticides and chemicals from her family’s life by her mother, who was diagnosed with leukemia at a young age. Her mother was a rosarian who cared for some 200 roses, spraying chemicals to keep the blooms healthy about every week.
“We always had in the back of our heads maybe they were connected, and then when the whole issue with Roundup came out we were all the more convinced that that may have been part of why she ended up with this unusual leukemia,” Hellewell said.
In 2015, the World Health Organization determined glycophosphate, the main chemical in Roundup, likely is a carcinogen. Company officials have argued the type of cancer alleged in the lawsuits against Monsanto do not have known causes and there isn’t enough scientific evidence to link their product.
No pesticides or fertilizers are used in Hellwell’s garden. Weeds in the garden are controlled by hand-pulling, and those working their way up the cracks in the walkway are controlled with vinegar.
The couple leaves leaf litter behind to work as mulch until the weather turns and stays warm. It helps the insects that are wintering in their yard to survive. They even propped up their old Christmas tree for a place for creatures to nest over the winter.
The couple has an open compost pile, fueled by fruit and vegetable kitchen scraps and paper. The material can be pulled from the bottom of the heap without having to stir it.
The front hillside was planted in juniper when the Hellewells moved in, but they wanted something different. The couple knew they needed something to secure the bank, so they planted a type of fescue that doesn’t need mowing.
The lenten roses already are in bloom and daffodils have emerged. The bearded iris, azaleas and pulmonaria will be in bloom by Garden Day.
Hellewell keeps trying to get lilies out in the garden but the deer love them so much she feels like she’s just planting a salad for them. She found a natural spray that she is recently trying to help drive the deer away. It smells terrible — like another animal died there — but seems to be working.
Hellewell said she has had difficulty with aphids attacking her lenten roses. She uses a neem oil spray, which serves as a natural pesticide, to keep them at bay.
At one point, she introduced ladybugs to combat the aphids since the insect is a ladybug’s favorite snack. But then the ladybugs disappeared. Ants, she later learned, are fiercely protective of the aphids because they love the residue they leave behind.
Hellewell uses diatomaceous earth, which is the diatom of fossilized microscopic creatures that break up into a powder which doesn’t hurt your hands and or poison vegetables. But for bugs with an exoskeleton, the pieces cut their skeleton and they eventually dehydrate.
Three solitary bee houses hang on the back of the Hellewell home to provide a safe place for those pollinators who don’t live the hive life. The bees will climb into a tube and lay their eggs there, sealing it up with wax. When the larvae hatch, the baby bees will push their way out.
Hellewell’s father made the octagonal bird house that hangs in the yard and another that provides sanctuary for other creatures in the yard.
A small garden space sits in the yard for the Hellewell children. What will come up there, no one is really sure, but it’s a space for them to explore.
Hellewell said she often transplants volunteer plants, the little sprouts that come up without cultivation to better locations. She’s transplanted a number of little holly bushes.
The challenge, she said, is the yard is mostly shaded, though she tries to keep plants in bloom all spring, summer and fall.
“We have a lot of shade and we have to find a balance,” Hellewell said. “You think shade plants are all just boring but there’s a lot of beautiful flowering shade plants. They may not be a s big and showy as some of the plants that flower in full sun.”
