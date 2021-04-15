Pollinator-friendly garden on Lynchburg's Historic Garden Day tour

“We always had in the back of our heads maybe they were connected, and then when the whole issue with Roundup came out we were all the more convinced that that may have been part of why she ended up with this unusual leukemia,” Hellewell said.

In 2015, the World Health Organization determined glycophosphate, the main chemical in Roundup, likely is a carcinogen. Company officials have argued the type of cancer alleged in the lawsuits against Monsanto do not have known causes and there isn’t enough scientific evidence to link their product.

No pesticides or fertilizers are used in Hellwell’s garden. Weeds in the garden are controlled by hand-pulling, and those working their way up the cracks in the walkway are controlled with vinegar.

The couple leaves leaf litter behind to work as mulch until the weather turns and stays warm. It helps the insects that are wintering in their yard to survive. They even propped up their old Christmas tree for a place for creatures to nest over the winter.

The couple has an open compost pile, fueled by fruit and vegetable kitchen scraps and paper. The material can be pulled from the bottom of the heap without having to stir it.