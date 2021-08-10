Pop-up clinic along Nelson and Amherst county line works to reach rural communities

Volunteer Kathleen Ayau, who is also an educator in Amherst County, said it’s “one tool among many,” and “making it easy and convenient and quick for people is the way to go.”

Cheryl Fails, another volunteer and Laura’s mother, was helping out Saturday and agreed. Particularly with school nearly back in session, it was more essential than ever to implement strategies that could help mitigate the “return to normal.”

“For each person who’s vaccinated, that’s one step closer to making sure that our community and our students are safe and in a healthy environment,” Cheryl Fails said.

Laura Fails said next steps for the project include further targeting issues of vaccine hesitancy and confidence, embedding community leaders deeper into events in the future to encourage turnout and expanding mailing campaigns to reach those without easy internet access.

Loudermilk encouraged others interested in scheduling mobile vaccine clinics to reach out to the district, which wants to meet the community where it is.

“It seems scary, but it’s so much scarier to see somebody potentially get the infection at this point, especially unvaccinated,” Loudermilk said. “It’s really important to just try and make them feel comfortable, and provide what resources we can.”

