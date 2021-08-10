Pop-up clinic along Nelson and Amherst county line works to reach rural communities

LOWESVILLE — The blue and turquoise Blue Ridge Health District mobile health van had already made stops in Charlottesville Saturday morning, delivering vaccines to affordable housing sites in the city, but that evening found it at a pop-up clinic located in the lot of the Central Baptist Church in Amherst County, less than a mile from the Nelson County line.
With burgers sizzling on the grill and community volunteers manning the pavilion, the “Coming Together Again Safely” cookout and vaccine clinic was one event in a burgeoning effort to reach rural communities with lower vaccination rates, where vaccine hesitancy outpaces more urban neighboring localities.
Laura Fails, virtual intern for Massachusetts-based nonprofit Four Oxen, and a graduate student for public health at University of Massachusetts Amherst, organized and implemented a free, walk-in clinic for the counties on Saturday, a tool to provide “close access” to vaccines and community building.
Having grown up in Amherst County, Fails dedicated time examining the rural health dichotomy and vaccine access in the area. While Nelson County’s vaccination rate is closer to the state average, with 60.7% of population with at least one dose, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, Amherst County lags behind with 44.6% of its population with at least one dose.
Currently, 61.3% of the population in Virginia is vaccinated with at least on dose.
Sierra Loudermilk, the mobile health liaison for BRHD, was part of the team available to administer vaccines on Saturday at Central Baptist.
Though turnout was slow, she said it’s crucial to be visible at community events like these.
Even if people aren’t comfortable getting the vaccine on the spot, it’s an opportunity to provide more information about the vaccine and introduce alternate strategies — like homebound vaccinations and other available clinics.
“We don’t want to coerce our community members, we want to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable to come to us on their own terms,” Loudermilk said.
In the meantime, being in spaces within the community itself may empower working families and those without easy access to transportation to get the vaccine.
She said BRHD typically does five mobile events a week, and has recently been traveling to area orchards and offering vaccines to its migrant worker population.
Both Loudermilk and Fails said pop-up vaccines events are one solution to combatting vaccine hesitancy and lagging rates.
Loudermilk said it’s helpful to offer events that are hosted by community members themselves, answering questions and meeting people with a warm meal or conversation.
Volunteer Kathleen Ayau, who is also an educator in Amherst County, said it’s “one tool among many,” and “making it easy and convenient and quick for people is the way to go.”
Cheryl Fails, another volunteer and Laura’s mother, was helping out Saturday and agreed. Particularly with school nearly back in session, it was more essential than ever to implement strategies that could help mitigate the “return to normal.”
“For each person who’s vaccinated, that’s one step closer to making sure that our community and our students are safe and in a healthy environment,” Cheryl Fails said.
Laura Fails said next steps for the project include further targeting issues of vaccine hesitancy and confidence, embedding community leaders deeper into events in the future to encourage turnout and expanding mailing campaigns to reach those without easy internet access.
Loudermilk encouraged others interested in scheduling mobile vaccine clinics to reach out to the district, which wants to meet the community where it is.
“It seems scary, but it’s so much scarier to see somebody potentially get the infection at this point, especially unvaccinated,” Loudermilk said. “It’s really important to just try and make them feel comfortable, and provide what resources we can.”