Poplar Forest carriage turnaround restoration complete

Archaeological and scientific analysis of the original surface determined that quartz was the primary material used to pave the carriage turnaround. More than 40,000 quartz fieldstones were donated by Bass Sod Farm in Campbell County to incorporate in the restoration. The surface was laid by expert masons from Charles Funk Masonry of Colonial Heights.

With quartz a plentiful, native rock to the area, the choice of using it for pavement is not surprising, said Eric Proebsting, director of archaeology and landscapes at Poplar Forest. Slaves likely used quartz found in the fields to lay out the carriage circle, he said.

“The level of effort that went into creating the [original] carriage road at Poplar Forest was exceptional for this area,” Proebsting said.

The carriage turnaround restoration is an “extremely significant” project for Poplar Forest, he added.

“In recreating it, we are able to get inside of Jefferson’s design for Poplar Forest and also how he had envisioned for it to be experienced,” Proebsting said.