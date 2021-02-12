Poplar Forest Parkway project making strides toward fruition

The parkway is to be constructed across a tract of land bordering today's Enterprise Drive that was part of the original plantation. Poplar Forest President and CEO Alyson Ramsey said it will not only allow greater ease of access and public awareness of the site but open the opportunity to expand property interpretation and experiences for visitors as they learn more about the third president of the United States and the lives of all who lived and worked at Poplar Forest.

“All of the land that we own was part of the original plantation, of course, so it really gives people access to all of that open space that we’ve been unable to share with the visitors because we just haven’t had a way to get them out there,” Ramsey said of the parkway project. “Expand our interpretation and look at the use of those agricultural fields, and there are both historic and prehistoric sites that we identified through archaeology. And then, you know, provide this additional recreation opportunity for visitors and the greater community. Just helping us tell a broader story about all of the things that were happening, so it’s not only the historic house, but the plantation landscape and the activities that were happening out there beyond the house.”