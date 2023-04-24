From Monday, April 24 and through Wednesday, May 24, the Blackwater Creek Trail will be closed from the footbridge at Point of Honor Trail to the four-way intersection west of Hollins Mill Tunnel — or mile marker 3 to just beyond mile marker 2 — to allow for vital ground testing for a major city infrastructure project, according to a news release from the city.

The section will be open for Memorial Day, the city said.

During the closure, the Point of Honor Trail section, which is currently closed, will be temporarily opened for trail users to bypass the closed section of Blackwater Creek Trail. This section will be accessed via the footbridge, according to the news release.

The Point of Honor Trail reconnects with Blackwater Creek Trail at the four-way intersection behind Hollins Mill Park, near the tunnel.

The city said, as a reminder, the Randolph Street parking lot and Beaver Trail remain closed, as the areas remain active construction areas. There will be signage posted at major entrances in the area, and flagging personnel and barricades will be in place to protect the public and workers.

The city reminds trail users not to trespass into any area marked for construction and/or blocked with barricades or gates. Trail users are asked to use alternate trails and routes when areas are closed. Signage is posted along the trail and on Randolph Road, according to the news release.

For more information on trail access and closures, visit the city's parks and recreation website at lynchburgparksandrec.com/trails/.