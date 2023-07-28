A portion of Lynchburg’s Blackwater Creek Trail will continue to be closed through Aug. 4 as the city accommodates construction in the area of the Rivermont Bridge, according to a news release from the city.

With work being performed adjacent to and over the trail on the Rivermont Bridge, the contractor will close the trail between the Point of Honor Bridge at the Cabell Street trailhead and at the intersection of the Kemper Station Trail, the city said.

Signage will be posted at major entrances near the area, and barricades and a flagging operation will be in place to protect the public and workers, according to the news release.

The city is reminding trail users not to trespass into any area that is marked for construction and/or blocked with barricades or gates. Trail users are asked to use alternate trails and routes when other areas are closed.

To view the latest trail closure and trail access information, visit the city’s website at lynchburgparksandrec.com/trails/.