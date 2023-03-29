Beginning April 3 and continuing for about two to three months, portions of Commerce Street between 5th and 9th streets will be closed to through traffic for the rebuilding and paving of the street, according to a news release from the city.

Access to local businesses and most parking lots will be maintained, the city said; however no through traffic will be allowed and on-street parking will not be available in any of the closed areas.

According to the news release, the street closings will begin at the 8th Street intersection and will move west towards the 600 block of Commerce Street as follows: Full closure of Commerce and 8th streets intersection for two to three weeks; full closure of the 700 block Commerce Street for two to three weeks; full closure of Commerce and 7th streets intersection for two to three weeks; full closure of the 600 block of Commerce Street, 600 block for two to three weeks; and surface paving of all affected blocks for one week.

Access to U.S. Pipe will be maintained throughout construction of the 7th Street intersection, the city said.

"Access to individual parking lots will be coordinated with local business owners. Motorists should use caution when traveling near the construction area. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times," the city said in the release.