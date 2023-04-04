A potential threat has shut down Lynchburg City Hall on a night that Lynchburg City Council was set to hold a series of public hearings on the budget.

According to a news release issued a little before 6 p.m., City Manager Wynter Benda ordered the evacuation and closure of City Hall.

Lynchburg Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Church Street, between 9th and 10th Streets.

The public hearings on the proposed budget, real estate tax rate and water resources rate set for tonight still will take place but will be delayed.

