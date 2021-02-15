Power outages persist around Lynchburg

Thousands of residents in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties remained without power Monday as crews continued working to restore services.

More than 330 Appalachian Power Company customers in the Lynchburg area were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, down from more than 1,800 on Sunday night.

More than 1,000 Dominion Power customers and more than 6,600 Southside Electric Cooperative customers in the Lynchburg region were also without power Monday night following last week's ice storm.

Bedford County Deputy Chief Janet Blankenship with the EMS department of Bedford County Fire and Rescue said dispatchers had not received many calls for aid in the county and had none as of Monday evening.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Blankenship invite Bedford County residents in need of assistance to call the non-emergency phone line at (540) 586-7827.