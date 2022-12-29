Pre-Civil War cabin in Nelson County was a crowded house, now a family's quiet retreat

You can hear the Campbell Creek as it bubbles by from the front porch of the Watson’s Tyro vacation home, and the Appalachian Trail is only about a half mile east.

That porch was the family’s favorite "room" in the house, Charlotte Watson said during a recent phone interview, and was a place to eat lunch, have drinks, read, talk and hang out — even in winter coats.

North Carolina natives, Charlotte is a retired medical social worker and her husband John is a lawyer. They bought the Nelson County cabin around 2008 when their two sons were in college and it’s since been a retreat for the family to truly “unplug." The house likely will have wireless internet connection soon with rural broadband expansion across the county nearly complete, but for the last 15 or so years the family has had no TV or wireless internet and only a landline in the home.

“You can hardly get a decent radio station,” she said. “We truly take bags of books and lots of food and wine and spirits.”

It’s served them well, but Watson and her husband are getting older, and “there’s a time and a place for everything, every good thing and every bad thing,” she said. They’re selling the wood-frame house at 444 Campbells Mountain Road, with all its furniture and a detached cinder block garage, for $325,000.

“This held a special place for our family for many years, where we gathered and had fun, went to just be quiet and silent and contemplate,” she said.

The couple’s two dogs are getting older too, and Watson said they’ve also loved visits to the cabin: “They just kind of sniff around and lie on the porch and then go lie in the sun.”

The Tyro house is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from their home in North Carolina, and Watson said the family would make the trip once a month or more, and also spend holidays in the mountains. Her sons have married, moved away, and had children of their own now, but “they’re avid hikers, and kayakers and canoers.”

Watson said her older son fell in love with Nelson County when he was an undergraduate student at Hampden-Sydney College, and urged his parents to look into property there.

“The Oliver Homestead” was built before the Civil War by the Oliver family, who raised 11 children in the house’s original footprint — which is just the living room and upstairs loft bedroom, according to Watson. There was a schoolhouse across the creek that once served the hollow’s children.

Like many of the area’s historic homes, it has been expanded and outfitted with modern conveniences: previous owners added the kitchen and dining room space, a full bathroom and two bedrooms off the back of the house. It all makes for a warm patchwork quilt of woods, with floors of white oak, red oak, maple and pine. The house’s framing is chestnut and the kitchen cabinets are cherry.

The Watson’s added a handicapped-accessible shower and rebuilt the bridge over Campbell Creek when it was washed out in about 2012. They’ve also painted the roof and stained the house's chestnut and poplar board and batten siding to protect it from the elements.

Amherst real estate agent Sue Harvey is presenting the house for the Watsons and gave a tour of the house Dec. 14. She said the house has a propane baseboard heating system, but was careful to leave the sinks dripping so the pipes wouldn’t freeze in her absence.

She’s good friends with the Watsons and said the family had “cherished” the house, and “squeezed it like a lemon” to make the most of it.

“There’s a lot of love in it,” Harvey said.

Watson said her husband loved to sit on the front porch and write poetry, and would say the creek has a “magical,” transporting quality.

“It sounds almost like the ocean if you sit there and close your eyes.”

PHOTOS: Pre-Civil War cabin was a crowded house, now a family's quiet retreat