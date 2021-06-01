President of Randolph College to retire in June 2022

Bradley Bateman, president of Randolph College, announced his plans to retire June 30, 2022, after nearly a decade with the college.
Bateman is the college's 10th president and his tenure began in July 2013.
“During my time here,” Bateman said in a Tuesday news release, “I have made connections and relationships with so many wonderful people. These individuals — whether they be faculty, staff, students, alumnae, or alumni — are what make Randolph special. And they are what I will miss the most. But I will turn 65 this year, and I am ready to enjoy the next chapter in my story. Randolph is positioned in a good place for the future, and after many years of hard, but incredibly rewarding work, I look forward to returning to my scholarship and writing.”
According to Tuesday's news release, Randolph College will begin a national search for a new president in the coming weeks. Karen Campbell and Elizabeth Crighton, members of the college's Board of Trustees, will lead the search committee.