President of Randolph College to retire in June 2022

“During my time here,” Bateman said in a Tuesday news release, “I have made connections and relationships with so many wonderful people. These individuals — whether they be faculty, staff, students, alumnae, or alumni — are what make Randolph special. And they are what I will miss the most. But I will turn 65 this year, and I am ready to enjoy the next chapter in my story. Randolph is positioned in a good place for the future, and after many years of hard, but incredibly rewarding work, I look forward to returning to my scholarship and writing.”