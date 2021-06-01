 Skip to main content
President of Randolph College to retire in June 2022
President of Randolph College to retire in June 2022

Bradley Bateman

In this November 2015 file photo, Bradley Bateman, president of Randolph College, delivers remarks before unveiling a historic marker along Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg. 

 The News & Advance file

Bradley Bateman, president of Randolph College, announced his plans to retire June 30, 2022, after nearly a decade with the college. 

Bateman is the college's 10th president and his tenure began in July 2013. 

“During my time here,” Bateman said in a Tuesday news release, “I have made connections and relationships with so many wonderful people. These individuals — whether they be faculty, staff, students, alumnae, or alumni — are what make Randolph special. And they are what I will miss the most. But I will turn 65 this year, and I am ready to enjoy the next chapter in my story. Randolph is positioned in a good place for the future, and after many years of hard, but incredibly rewarding work, I look forward to returning to my scholarship and writing.”

According to Tuesday's news release, Randolph College will begin a national search for a new president in the coming weeks. Karen Campbell and Elizabeth Crighton, members of the college's Board of Trustees, will lead the search committee.

