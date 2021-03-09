'Pretty devastating': University of Lynchburg graduates in medical field reflect on long year of fighting COVID-19

Dr. Mordechai Sacks feels like he's been living the same day for almost a year.
The spring 2020 graduate of the Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) program at the University of Lynchburg has been working nonstop on the front lines at a family medicine practice in New Rochelle, New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The last 10 or 11 months has been one very, very long day," Sacks said. "It feels that way. Nothing has stopped moving; it's always go, go, go, go, go."
With classes at the university moving online when the pandemic hit, Sacks was in New York when the first case of COVID-19 hit his community on March 2. At the time, Sacks said, he was working at a family medicine practice in New Rochelle, completing a fellowship in family medicine.
In a virtual graduation ceremony in April, the University of Lynchburg conferred DMSc degrees to Sacks and 36 other students about a month earlier than scheduled so they would be better able to focus their efforts on fighting COVID-19.
While some of those students, like Sacks, had already begun working on the front lines and treating COVID-19 across the nation and world, Jeremy Welsh, dean of the School of PA Medicine at the University of Lynchburg, said in the graduation ceremony that conferring the degrees early would allow graduates to have a greater impact on their patients and the health care system.
Called to help
Dr. Hung Nguyen was also among the cohort of DMSc students who graduated from the University of Lynchburg in April. Unlike many of his classmates, Nguyen said, he was already retired.
In 2018, Nguyen, a physician assistant at the time, retired at age 66 after more than 40 years in the medical field. Nguyen said he felt called to challenge himself and continue growing, so he went back to school for his DMSc degree.
When the pandemic hit, Nguyen said, he felt another calling.
"When COVID happened, as a health care provider, I just couldn't stay home," Nguyen said.
Nguyen said many of his colleagues were afraid to go to work toward the beginning of the pandemic, especially with personal protective equipment in short supply.
Nguyen was in the military during the Vietnam War and knows all about helping where you're needed.
"I know that when your unit is being attacked by the enemy, you need the reinforcements," he said.
Nguyen, based in Southern California, came out of retirement to treat patients in a hospital there. The whole hospital, he said, quickly became overwhelmed with COVID patients, overcapacity and, essentially, the entire building became an intensive care unit.
While Sacks had been practicing family and emergency medicine, both the pandemic and his newly earned degree most impacted his work in family medicine. On March 2, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Sacks' community. By March 10, his practice was conducting most of its appointments online through telemedicine.
"I was probably seeing 30 patients on a typical day, remotely, for any number of ailments — usually COVID in the beginning," Sacks said.
By about June, he said, the number of cases began to slow slightly and his offices reopened for wellness visits after more than eight weeks of operating remotely. They continued to treat sick patients remotely.
Around the holidays, he said, the number of weekly new COVID-19 cases began to rise again, but has been declining since around mid-January. Sacks said New York has administered several vaccine doses, which has impacted the number of positive cases he's seeing now.
"Today I saw about 23 patients," Sacks said. "In the last week, maybe two or three of those were COVID, but there was a point where there was 30 COVID."
The last six months, he said, have been mostly playing catch up — treating patients who need physicals, checking in on their diabetes or addressing mental health concerns that have gone untreated while doctor's offices have been busy treating COVID-19-positive patients or while patients have been uneasy about going to the doctor.
The fourth wave
Sacks said this pandemic has been more than he ever anticipated seeing in his career, and it's taken a psychological toll on him and his colleagues in the medical field.
Sacks said he's responsible for around 5,000 to 7,000 patients. Before the pandemic, he was seeing about 1,000 of them three to four times a year and about 100 monthly to manage medical conditions, but the majority were well and would come in once a year for a physical or when they had a cold.
This year has been much different.
"Almost everybody has some sort of physical or emotional impact from this," Sacks said, which has been difficult to manage.
But the toughest part, he said, has been the deaths.
Over the past year, Sacks said he's probably seen close to 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 20 COVID-19-related deaths among his patients. Nearly all of those who died, he said, had underlying health conditions.
"Probably the worst is when I see patients who, if not for the hospitals having been overwhelmed, they probably would have survived something that wasn't COVID," Sacks said. "Kidney disease, heart disease... where they couldn't get the care in time because of how overwhelmed the hospitals were. Those were pretty devastating."
Sacks said he could think of at least three of his patients who died this year due to a lack of the availability of emergency medical treatment. He also saw some with conditions that worsened because patients were nervous to seek out medical care out of fear of catching COVID-19.
Nguyen said seeing so many COVID-19 patients and COVID-19-related deaths was depressing, and he also dealt with a lot of worry over the last year.
"With my age, going back to work, I'm worried I might get the disease," Nguyen said. "And I don't want to bring any of that back home to my family, to my wife."
Even with that fear, Nguyen said he tried to remain optimistic and educated about new developments with the virus.
"I want to be informed about the information, the new developments of the disease, the treatments, all of that instead of in fear," he said. "Fear is one thing, as humans we all have fear, but I think [being informed] has helped me to alleviate my fear."
Sacks said the medical community has been referring to a coming "fourth wave" where, once everything slows down, the doctors and other front line workers will begin to notice the "great psychological impact" the pandemic has had on them.
Sacks said he grew up in New York and was in high school during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. He said he and his colleagues think the psychological impact of the pandemic will be worse than those that followed 9/11.
"That single day and the weeks that followed lead to a very serious amount of trauma and PTSD that we see in our patients today," Sacks said. "This is exponentially worse because we're seeing it every day, over and over and over again without any moment to breathe or stop thinking."
"The reason that it hasn't hit me is I haven't had a moment for it to hit me," Sacks said. "I have been working harder than I have ever worked for a longer period of time, pulling much longer days doing this so, so much. There isn't a moment to stop and think. But the day that there's a moment to stop and think, I think we're going to see years of therapy needed for all sorts of health care providers."
Lasting effects
Sacks said there will be other lasting effects of the pandemic on the medical field. Perhaps the largest will be the normalization of telemedicine.
Sacks said telemedicine was expected to be mainstream 20 years from now. Instead, the medical community was able to adapt and meet this moment.
"As the first people online and also having already worked a lot with telemedicine, I actually created a telemedicine education program for providers that has now been presented at more than 40 medical programs around the country," Sacks said.
Sacks said his course was one of the first to teach medical professionals how to conduct a full physical exam remotely.
"That was something people just didn't know, and then overnight all providers were told, 'Now you have to move over to doing online visits,'" Sacks said.
Nguyen said he's been seeing his doctor virtually, too, and thinks telemedicine will be the new normal.
Sacks and Nguyen said the distribution of the vaccine makes them hopeful.
"COVID is going to exist at least for another year plus, but nowhere near to the extent it has been overwhelming our lives in recent months and over the last year," Sacks said.
With about 10% of the U.S. population already vaccinated and with the Feb. 27 authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Nguyen said we're heading in the right direction.
"It's a step forward to getting immunity for the country," he said.