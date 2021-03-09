'Pretty devastating': University of Lynchburg graduates in medical field reflect on long year of fighting COVID-19

Sacks said he could think of at least three of his patients who died this year due to a lack of the availability of emergency medical treatment. He also saw some with conditions that worsened because patients were nervous to seek out medical care out of fear of catching COVID-19.

Nguyen said seeing so many COVID-19 patients and COVID-19-related deaths was depressing, and he also dealt with a lot of worry over the last year.

"With my age, going back to work, I'm worried I might get the disease," Nguyen said. "And I don't want to bring any of that back home to my family, to my wife."

Even with that fear, Nguyen said he tried to remain optimistic and educated about new developments with the virus.

"I want to be informed about the information, the new developments of the disease, the treatments, all of that instead of in fear," he said. "Fear is one thing, as humans we all have fear, but I think [being informed] has helped me to alleviate my fear."

Sacks said the medical community has been referring to a coming "fourth wave" where, once everything slows down, the doctors and other front line workers will begin to notice the "great psychological impact" the pandemic has had on them.