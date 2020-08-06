Pride and Prejudice at Point of Honor: City on a Hill Youth Theatre group holds first outdoor performance

“A lot of times at Hyland Heights, there’s a lot of laughter, and you have to stop and take breaks between your lines so you can let the audience laugh and they can hear you after you say your line,” Alley said. “In this scenario, the audience does love the play; they do laugh. But because we’re so spread out, the energy that you get from the play kind of dissipates, and you don’t, as an actor, feel the audience’s excitement.”

“It was definitely different in many instances,” said 18-year-old Josiah Brown, who played Mr. Bennet. “Sometimes it was raining [during rehearsals]; sometimes it was cold. But really, I tried to look at the good things, which was the ability to first of all put on this play that we’ve been wanting to put on for a while and really have a passion for. And then all the new things that we got to do. It was really a time where we had to be a little more disciplined. We had to really bring our game to a higher level that we hadn’t necessarily expected from the beginning, but that drove us, I think, to be better in some ways. It was a challenge that I think was good for us as a group, and really helped us grow not only in our relationship with one another, but in how we put on shows, and the quality of those shows.”