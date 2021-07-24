Problems continue at James Crossing apartments, with little response

“They’re crying for help. …No one should have to live in those kinds of conditions,” she said when told about Morgan’s sewer line backing up.

Having lived at James Crossing for several years off and on, Morgan said she’d never had maintenance issues go unresolved until the sewer line backed up. She’d kept her unit spic and span and didn’t realize others in the complex had chronic problems until she’d visit someone else there.

“People have to have somewhere to stay, so they just sit and stay there and put up with whatever,” she said.

Morgan also cited neighborhood violence as a factor she thinks is deterring maintenance companies. Since December, the complex has seen two homicides and at least one other major shooting.

Jeremy White, managing attorney with the Virginia Legal Aid Society, said he was aware of about 20 James Crossing tenants temporarily living in hotels earlier this month. At least one tenant’s unit was condemned recently when a hot water tank for a unit above it exploded, he said, and to his knowledge, no one has been placed back in a fully repaired unit.

One client was moved into a “renovated” unit several months ago, White said, and the ceiling of that unit partially collapsed in early July.