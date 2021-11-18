Professor and artist find dream home in Federal-style home on Clayton Avenue

Kate and Paul McClure moved to Lynchburg from Waco, Texas, when Paul took a job teaching sociology at the University of Lynchburg in 2018.

The couple needed a home to move into quickly but wasn’t looking for a cookie cutter space in the suburbs.

“We were looking around for homes and loved the Rivermont/Boonsboro Historic District but because Paul was starting to teach really soon we had to find a place that we could move into quickly and a lot of the older homes we looked at needed a lot of work and the newer ones didn’t have the character and charm that we loved,” Kate said.

The perfect fit was found at 1509 Clayton Avenue, tucked in right behind the Village Courts Shopping Center on Boonsboro Road.

“When we found this one we were amazed that it was even still on the market and we just have loved it,” Kate said.

The Federal-style structure was built in 1936 and has been home to several families, most notable being Powell Glass Jr., former publisher of the News and Advance and grandson of Senator Carter Glass.

Since moving into the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, anytime the couple tells someone where they live, they find out about a different previous owner.