Professor and artist find dream home in Federal-style home on Clayton Avenue

Kate and Paul McClure moved to Lynchburg from Waco, Texas, when Paul took a job teaching sociology at the University of Lynchburg in 2018.
The couple needed a home to move into quickly but wasn’t looking for a cookie cutter space in the suburbs.
“We were looking around for homes and loved the Rivermont/Boonsboro Historic District but because Paul was starting to teach really soon we had to find a place that we could move into quickly and a lot of the older homes we looked at needed a lot of work and the newer ones didn’t have the character and charm that we loved,” Kate said.
The perfect fit was found at 1509 Clayton Avenue, tucked in right behind the Village Courts Shopping Center on Boonsboro Road.
“When we found this one we were amazed that it was even still on the market and we just have loved it,” Kate said.
The Federal-style structure was built in 1936 and has been home to several families, most notable being Powell Glass Jr., former publisher of the News and Advance and grandson of Senator Carter Glass.
Since moving into the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, anytime the couple tells someone where they live, they find out about a different previous owner.
“It's just got a lot of history and I've never lived in a place where people have told me they knew someone that lived there before so often, so that's been really cool,” she said. “We were just so amazed at the beautiful architecture.”
Coming from Waco, they became familiar with mostly ranch-style homes.
So to see beauty of Lynchburg with its various architecture along Rivermont Avenue and Boonsboro Road, the couple stopped to wonder where they were.
“We were like, ‘Where is this place? This is awesome,’” Kate said.
The McClure’s fell immediately in love with its moldings, 10-foot-ceilings, and finished basement, compete with a room that would become Kate’s studio where she works as a professional artist creating portraits.
The linoleum floors were great for paint spills and a storage closet could house finished paintings, she said.
Her favorite room though is the living room, with 10-foot ceilings and large windows, creating an open, airy and bright space for the family to spend time in together.
Having a real, working fireplace was a non-negotiable for Paul, which the great room offers and the couple has enjoyed cozying up next to it with their 11-year-old son, Jack.
“During the first winter we lived here, there was a huge snowfall,” Kate said. “It was amazing. It was so beautiful.”
The McClure’s are both from Memphis so some furniture comes from there but they’ve also purchased a few pieces locally from Lancaster Galleries and Enchanted Antiques. They describe their style as “grandmillennial,” and enjoy mixing historic pieces with contemporary.
“We've decorated it with a mix of old and new, which is like kind of our style,” Kate said. “Some of my artwork is throughout the house but so are other peoples too. My mother-in-law is really into interior decorating and so she really helped me pick out everything. I love her taste so everything she liked, I liked too.”
The home is filled with family heirlooms, such as a tureen -- a serving dish for foods such as soups or stews, often shaped as a broad, deep, oval vessel with fixed handles and a low domed cover with a knob or handle -- that sits on the dining room table that originally was a wedding gift to Paul’s parents. In the same room, there is a blue plate that a family member took from the Germans while fighting in World War II.
In the warmer months, the family enjoys spending time on both their screened-in side porch and open back porch which overlooks the large yard, perfect for their mini Aussie, Gryff.
“One of the first nights we moved here it was really dark and the fireflies came out and it was like a fairyland,” Kate said. “It was magic. We were just enchanted.”
Other unique features of the home include a guest bathroom with a stained glass ceiling, embossed wallpaper and a copper sink.
“We love this little bathroom,” Kate said. “It’s just one of the more charming features of the home.”
Downstairs is a step back into their former life in Waco. The colors shift from bright, airy and cool to warm, western tones of orange and brown.
Their cat, Louise, sleeps on the leather couch in the quiet basement which is used as the TV room. The couch sits in front of a Redwood coffee table that Paul’s father bought on the side of the road in California.
"Our basement den has a relaxed, casual feel that’s different from the rest of the house. We like how it incorporates the décor from our previous home in Texas, like the steer horns over the bar," Kate said.
The McClures found in their Clayton Avenue home a way to blend all the different places to call home.
