Progress moves forward with developments on historic Pierce Street

From May to August, the group built an ADA-compliant raised garden bed where they planted cabbage, broccoli, kale, romaine lettuce, radishes, strawberries, tomatoes, mixed greens and various herbs such as basil, cilantro and rosemary.

The Gateway provided the group with a $3,500 grant, which most has been saved due to material donations from area businesses.

So far, the group has spent $1,500 on the garden plus additional supplies, signage, fencing and winterizing expenses. The group had projected the cost to be more than $6,700, Huffman said.

She said the garden is meant to be a gateway for the Calloway store renovation and reconstruction and that building is meant to be a gateway for the whole neighborhood.

“There have been a lot of different neighbors that have moved into the area around there that don't necessarily know the historic significance of the community, and [the Gateway] wants this to become a center that everyone feels like they share ownership over together as neighbors,” she said.

In May, the group passed out flyers to neighbors informing them about the new garden and invited them to be a part of it. The group later held a kickoff event with pizza and veggie donations and had about 40 neighbors turn out.

“Every time we get together in the garden, we always try to let neighbors know that we're going to be there,” she said. “With it being a food desert in that section of town, there aren't a lot of fresh options and there aren't a lot of opportunities for you to learn about how your food grows.”

