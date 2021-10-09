Progress moves forward with developments on historic Pierce Street

A local nonprofit is taking further steps in revitalizing a historic building on Pierce Street into a museum and visitor’s center.
The circa-1877 yellow Calloway store fits into the historic fabric of the neighborhood with many stories to tell. In 1900, it was called “Dealers in Plain and Fancy Groceries, Country Produce, Tobacco and Cigars,” and was one of the first stores in Lynchburg owned and operated by African Americans. The Spencer and Calloway families built and lived in apartments above the store.
The building sits two houses away from the Anne Spencer House and Garden at the corner of Pierce and 13th streets.
In 1877, William J. Calloway purchased the land formerly occupied by the military hospital Confederate Camp Davis from William and Fannie Ford. Calloway built a neighborhood general store with living quarters for his wife, Rebecca Pride Calloway, and himself. The owners of the store and occupants of the apartments have changed over the generations, the website states.
The store was one of the first Black-owned-and-operated neighborhood grocery stores in Lynchburg.
The Pierce Street Gateway was formed in 2018 with the purpose of restoring the 150-year-old, previously condemned building and turning it into a community center and educational space. There are no proposed changes to the historic building.
The group now is preparing to put the project out to bid to build an addition onto the structure, which would include bathrooms, meeting spaces and a kitchen.
Jane White, a member of the Pierce Street Gateway Board, said the building has a wonderful history and the board is working to get donations to save it.
“We're just proud to try to play a role in saving the history is this important neighborhood,” she said.
She described the Calloway store as “perfectly, hilariously painted yellow” and said it will most likely stay that way.
“It was, in fact, a corner store for the neighborhood, and we hope to bring that aspect of it back to life,” she said.
According to The Pierce Street Gateway website, the Pierce Street Renaissance District is the only local historic district that is more notable because of the people who lived there rather than because of the architecture of the buildings.
The Pierce Street area was first settled in the 1850s but soon became a camp during the Civil War, followed by residential development after annexation by the City in 1870. The local district, established in 2005, was expanded in 2014 to include portions of the adjoining Buchanan and Fillmore Streets and is now on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
White said she wants visitors to have a sense of what the neighborhood is all about when they come.
“We wish we could take everybody who comes for a tour, we wish we could give them a neighborhood tour first to give them the setting for where they are, because the setting is so important,” she said.
White said the Gateway wishes to tell the stories of the interesting people who either lived in the street or nearby, including poet Anne Spencer; her son Chauncey, who was one of the originators of the Tuskegee Airmen; tennis coach and physician Dr. Robert Walter Johnson; innovative educator and local politician C.W. Seay; and Frank Trigg, who was born into slavery but later became the head of three colleges.
Lauren Dianich, board member of the Gateway and architect at Atelier 11, drew up the plans for the addition and hopes it will be complete in two years.
The restoration of the old store will be a multi-year project, she said, but once the addition is complete, it will allow for visitors to use the grounds more frequently.
“We have a space in the addition for tutoring and for a teaching kitchen so we can integrate healthy eating," she said. “It was a landmark thing for the African American community, but the neighborhood store is always the meeting place and it's kind of central to a number of houses, so we're really excited about that coming back."
She said there are many uses for the old store as well for various age groups from children to teenagers to retirees.
“So instead of it being one of those museums and visitor center that is suited for people spending money and looking around, it's also going to be for building character and continuing to build entrepreneurship,” she said. “So it really is meant to be very much a living building, as opposed to just a quiet museum.”
She said she hopes this revitalization will help the neighborhood go back to what it was when it had the neighborhood store when people were walking there from their homes and used it as a place to meet and catch up with friends. She hopes it becomes a place to build community.
The street recently caught the attention of the 45th Leadership Lynchburg group, which was looking for ways to address food insecurity and poverty in the community.
Megan Huffman, Leadership Lynchburg team member, said her group got connected to the Gateway because it had wanted a community garden at the Calloway store. Leadership Lynchburg is a local program for participants to explore their own leadership style in relationship to other professionals, learn about community infrastructure from respected leaders and work on a diverse team to tackle a critical social issue.
From May to August, the group built an ADA-compliant raised garden bed where they planted cabbage, broccoli, kale, romaine lettuce, radishes, strawberries, tomatoes, mixed greens and various herbs such as basil, cilantro and rosemary.
The Gateway provided the group with a $3,500 grant, which most has been saved due to material donations from area businesses.
So far, the group has spent $1,500 on the garden plus additional supplies, signage, fencing and winterizing expenses. The group had projected the cost to be more than $6,700, Huffman said.
She said the garden is meant to be a gateway for the Calloway store renovation and reconstruction and that building is meant to be a gateway for the whole neighborhood.
“There have been a lot of different neighbors that have moved into the area around there that don't necessarily know the historic significance of the community, and [the Gateway] wants this to become a center that everyone feels like they share ownership over together as neighbors,” she said.
In May, the group passed out flyers to neighbors informing them about the new garden and invited them to be a part of it. The group later held a kickoff event with pizza and veggie donations and had about 40 neighbors turn out.
“Every time we get together in the garden, we always try to let neighbors know that we're going to be there,” she said. “With it being a food desert in that section of town, there aren't a lot of fresh options and there aren't a lot of opportunities for you to learn about how your food grows.”